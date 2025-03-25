Rockets Put Up Tough Defensive Performance vs. Nuggets
The Houston Rockets dropped a tough one last night against the Denver Nuggets, losing 116-111 at home. Given the home-court advantage, plus the Nuggets being without superstar center Nikola Jokic, this should have been a win for the Rockets. Unfortunately, Houston just couldn't get it done.
The game was highlighted by Jamal Murray's 39 points and seven assists on 15-for-28 shooting from the field. He tore up Ime Udoka's defensive game plan, scoring in and out of the paint. Murray managed to shoot 4-for-6 from three as well.
The Rockets also had a major battle in the paint despite Jokic's absence. Nuggets center DeAndre Jordon managed to put up 11 points, 15 rebounds, and four assists on Alperen Sengun, who impressed with a triple-double. It wasn't necessarily 'Jokic-esque,' but it's a stat line that gave Houston trouble in the first half.
On Houston's side, Sengun and Jalen Green were the two stars of the game. Sengun put up 17 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists, while Green had 30 points. The Rockets even got great production from Steven Adams, who put up 14 points and 12 rebounds, combatting Jordan and Zeke Nnaji in the paint.
Unfortunately, Murray was just too much for Houston's defense, and Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet couldn't match him on the other end, shooting a rough 2-for-12 from the field.
The loss now brings the Nuggets within one game of the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Houston faces Denver one more time for the last game of the regular season on April 13. If there is a tied record between the two, whoever wins that matchup takes the second seed behind the juggernaut Oklahoma City Thunder.
This was a game the Rockets couldn't drop. Had they won, it would've increased the lead in the standings and given them the tiebreaker. Of course, the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies are also in the hunt for the second seed, but the Nuggets are their main threat prime playoff position.
Houston has 10 more games left in the regular season. The team is 9-4 this month and has found a groove with the regular season winding down. The hope is that the Rockets don't lose it before the playoffs start.