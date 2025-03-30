Rockets Rebounding Remains Biggest Strength
The Houston Rockets are No. 1 in the NBA when it comes to rebounding, and that's become a huge part of their identity.
By leading the league in that category, the Rockets' record is among the top five in the league, and that isn't a coincidence.
Rockets head coach Ime Udoka has leaned into this, playing large lineups for Houston that crash the glass better than its opponents.
"Reflecting on the Houston Rockets' annihilation of expectations this season has become standard fare. They are now entering the phase of their competitive arc in which we need to see what happens during the playoffs before analyzing what comes next. Until then, let us live in the moment," Bleacher Report contributor Andy Bailey writes.
"Giant" is a nod to the increasing frequency with which they're deploying Steven Adams and Alperen Şengün together. After logging just 12 minutes through the end of February, the duo has amassed more than 100 since the start of March.
"Houston is crushing it during these stints, at both ends of the floor, while grabbing nearly 50 percent of its own misses. That last part is absurd—and critical. This gargantuan combination helps offset the team's enduring lack of conventional half-court creation and spacing as well as its recent decline in transition volume.
"Whether the Adams-and-Şengün setup can sustain through the postseason remains to be seen. One way or the other, it sure looks like we're going to find out."
The Rockets are back in action against the Phoenix Suns tonight at 8 p.m. CT.