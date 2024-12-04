Houston Rockets: Reed Sheppard Needs to be More Involved
The Houston Rockets have gotten off to a nice 15-7 start to the season, and that has been without any sizable contributions from their 2024 No. 3 overall pick in Reed Sheppard.
Sheppard has struggled to see the floor this season, averaging just under 12 minutes per game due to the emergence of Amen Thompson and Tari Eason off the bench, along with veteran guard Fred VanVleet's steady play in the starting lineup.
The Rookie hasn't done much in his limited play-time, scoring 3.8 points per game on just 37% shooting from the field and 33% from the three-point line.
It's an understatement to say that he has been outshined by the other draftees from the 2024 NBA draft with Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain having an outstanding season and Zaccharie Risacher putting in quality minutes for the Atlanta Hawks.
The opportunity just hasn't been there for Sheppard, but if Houston wants to become true championship contenders in the West, it must find ways to get its rookie guard involved.
VanVleet has been playing just over 35 minutes a game through 22 games this season, a number Houston would like to bring down as it will need its veteran guard for the long run. However, it has yet to figure out its backup point-guard role to take over when VanVleet is sitting.
Coming out of college at Kentucky, Sheppard was a highly touted prospect with elite shooting splits despite a high usage rate. He was less hesitant with his shot as he was required to get more of them up, and got a better feel for his release because of it.
He was also seen as an underrated playmaker at Kentucky, averaging 4.5 assists per game throughout his career there, and a scrappy defender at guard, recording 3.2 stocks (steals and blocks) per game as a freshman.
The rookie guard has flashed his quick hands on defense in the NBA early this season, but has yet to find his groove as a playmaker which has been another reason for his limited play-time off the bench behind VanVleet. Granted, he hasn't had much opportunity to flash his playmaking skills running as the eighth or ninth man in the rotation.
The Rockets must find ways to get him in the ball, whether it's in the screen-and-roll game with star center Alperen Şengün or him running the second unit with Steven Adams. Regardless, Sheppard needs the ball in his hands in order to develop as a real threat at the point guard position in the NBA.
If Sheppard can prove to be able to run an offense this season, Houston could finally have solved its point guard role behind VanVleet and have a unique opportunity to showcase a rare, real 10 man rotation in the NBA which would help further cement itself as a contender in the Western Conference.
