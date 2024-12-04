Houston Rockets: Reed Sheppard Needs to be More Involved

Watching Reed Sheppard made me realize how much we undervalue his potential and how truly special he is. His shooting splits this season at Kentucky:



- 52.1% from 3P

- 51.4% on C&S 3P (45.5% guarded, 57.4% unguarded)

- 51.4% on off-the-dribble 3P

- 70% TS



Sheppard also led all… pic.twitter.com/RZZAah91mS