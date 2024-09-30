Rockets' Reed Sheppard Predicted as Rookie Stat Leader
The Houston Rockets selected Reed Sheppard with the No. 3 overall pick, and even though minutes may be hard to come by for the former Kentucky Wildcats guard, he could still be one of the best rookies in the NBA.
Bleacher Report draft analyst Jonathan Wasserman believes Sheppard could lead the league in steals among rookies.
"A 4.6 steal percentage at Kentucky led all drafted players and highlighted Reed Sheppard's signature defensive anticipation," Wasserman writes. "He's demonstrated an unteachable knack for jumping opponents' moves/decisions and passing lanes. Special hand-eye coordination and hand speed should continue translating to strips and deflections, regardless of the situation."
Sheppard prides himself on the defensive end, and playing for a coach like Ime Udoka could help unlock those stealing abilities. But Sheppard can also be dynamic on offense as well.
Wasserman believes he could also lead all rookies in 3-pointers.
"The Houston Rockets last year ranked 12th in three-point attempts and tied for 23rd in three-point percentage. While Sheppard was able to showcase some hidden creation during summer league, Udoka will mostly value the 52.1 percent three-point stroke his No. 3 pick unleashed at Kentucky," Wasserman writes.
The Rockets needed a 3-point specialist, so adding Sheppard couldn't have been a better fit for them. It remains to be seen how much of a role he will play during the season, but when he gets a chance, the Rockets should see their steals and 3-point numbers rise.
