Rockets' Rookie Reed Sheppard Shines in Preseason Versus OKC Thunder
After going scorched earth at Summer League in Las Vegas, Reed Sheppard’s preseason opener for the Houston Rockets went somewhat under the radar. And it’s understandable, given the team’s full-strength roster has plenty of players to ogle at.
In 20 minutes versus the Jazz in the preseason opener, Sheppard shot just 2-for-7, scoring four points and adding three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. Uncharacteristically, the former Wildcat finished 0-for-4 from beyond the arc.
His impact overall was solid, totaling three stocks and helping push the pace in Fred VanVleet’s absence. But it wasn’t the performance many were expecting.
In the team’s second preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sheppard was able to showcase more of his offensive skillset.
In 23 minutes, Sheppard shot 5-for-7 overall, scoring 11 total points and continuing with his do-it-all style by adding four rebounds, two assists and one steal. He finally saw his first quasi-NBA triple fall through, shooting 1-for-1 from beyond the arc. Houston eventually extended the game to overtime on a last -second buzzer-beater from Jack McVeigh.
The Rockets were lucky to grab Sheppard's talents at all, seeing the lottery-night odds fall in their favor to jump six spots and nab the Kentucky guard from other teams.
In four Summer League games, Sheppard was able to muster 20 points, 5.3 assists and 4,8 rebounds per game, looking like one of the brightest young prospects in the league. With the primary Rockets roster, there’s no question he’ll fly more under-the-radar overall. But he remains one of the team’s focal points moving forward in their rapidly progressing rebuild.
The Rockets next take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
