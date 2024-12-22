Rockets' Reed Sheppard Struggling to Find Role
Houston Rockets rookie guard Reed Sheppard has cracked the rotation, but he hasn't carved out much of a role to start his career.
The No. 3 overall pick from the 2024 NBA Draft is averaging 3.7 points per game while playing just under 12 minutes per contest.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes graded every team's rookie class and gave Sheppard and the Rockets a "D+".
"The Rockets have been among the West's best teams, and it's hard to argue Sheppard deserves to play ahead of Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson or Jalen Green. If head coach Ime Udoka would expand his rotation (which currently features seven players logging at least 22.0 minutes per game), maybe Sheppard could get enough time to catch a rhythm. But with Houston firmly in win-now mode, it's going to take an injury for Sheppard to get any real action," Hughes writes.
"While it's way too early to say Sheppard is a bust, it's increasingly clear he's not going to provide the instant boost some expected after an incredible collegiate season. The No. 3 pick has been a non-factor. That's objectively disappointing."
Sheppard's lack of production isn't his fault because he plays on a contending team, but if he is given an opportunity to contribute more soon, it will be interesting to see how he responds.
Sheppard and the Rockets play the Toronto Raptors tonight at 5 p.m. CT.
