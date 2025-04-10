Rockets' Reed Sheppard Will Shine Soon
The Houston Rockets have a really strong core of young players that the team has taken in the past four drafts.
The Rockets have hit on so many of their first-round picks that Reed Sheppard has not been able to see much of the court.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes Sheppard will get his chance in due time.
"Sheppard, the No. 3 overall pick from the 2024 draft, may not eclipse 700 minutes despite staying relatively healthy all year. Buried behind a deep roster of guards, he never got a shot at consistent, extended playing time. Flashes of the impact that got him drafted so high showed up on the rare occasions Sheppard enjoyed a rotation role, and he lit up the G League often. Don't give up on Houston's rookie guard just yet," Hughes writes.
Sheppard has only played in 49 games for the Rockets this season, mostly in garbage time. He is averaging four points per game for Houston, but those numbers would grow if his role expands.
It remains to be seen whether Sheppard will stick around with the Rockets or if he will be used as high-end trade fodder in a blockbuster deal, but Houston has a great outcome either way it shakes out.
Sheppard will get a chance for extended playing time when the Rockets face off against the Los Angeles Lakers tomorrow at 9:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on Space City Home Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.