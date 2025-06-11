Houston Rockets Reportedly on Short List for Kevin Durant
Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant’s business partner Rich Kleiman have met multiples times this week, and are sifting through various trade scenarios, with the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks making the short list.
Rumors have swirled about Durant’s potential exit from the Suns for weeks now. But Charania’s reporting is the most concrete evidence yet that the longtime superstar will likely be on the move soon. The Rockets have long been a potential suitor for Durant, but it seems they'll have plenty of competition for the forward should they want to bring him on.
Per Charania: "Suns officials and Kleiman will continue to meet on trade conversations -- with talks expected to escalate before the NBA draft later this month."
At 36, Durant played in 62 games for Phoenix last season, mostly maintaining his all-time production with 26.6 points per game on 53% shooting overall.
Still, the asking price has apparently lowered for Durant, given his age, impact and the overall trade market.
The Rockets are undoubtedly one of the better positioned teams to trade for Durant, having traded Brooklyn’s future picks for Phoenix’s for that exact reason last year. Houston though is reportedly weighing the cost of trading for the aged star and giving up future draft asset and young players. Phoenix seems to be trending towards a complete rebuild, which Houston could help with given it's amassed the best young core in the league.
In the least, the Suns would ask for their future firsts back from Houston, in addition to bigger contracts and young prospects. While the price has reportedly lowered, it would still be a costly deal for the Rockets.
Expect things to continue to ramp up as the 2025 NBA Draft nears, where Phoenix will likely want to leave with at least a lottery pick.