Rockets Reportedly Open to Trading Alperen Sengun for Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Houston Rockets have been heavily involved in trade rumors regarding Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. After his third-straight first-round playoff exit, it seems like Antetokounmpo could be on the move for the first time in his 12-year career.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the 30-year-old is now open to exploring options outside of Milwaukee. After capturing that elusive championship in 2021, the Bucks have drastically shifted their roster ever since, but acquiring players like Damian Lillard and Kyle Kuzma has not helped in the pursuit of a second ring.
In fact, many would argue that trading key players such as Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, and Grayson Allen significantly hurt the team. The hiring of head coach Doc Rivers hasn't exactly helped.
This is where the Rockets come in. After an early playoff exit in its first postseason appearance since 2020, Houston has the pieces to compete for the future, but the organization lacks a bona fide superstar, someone who can take on much of the scoring responsibilities.
The Rockets can make such a move and still have key pieces left over. They make the most sense in trade rumors, considering Antetokounmpo would be joining a team that just went 52-30 in the regular season. Houston has an excess amount of young talent and valuable draft capital that could entice Milwaukee.
In fact, the Rockets are reportedly willing to take it one step further and go all in on Antetokounmpo. According to Kurt Helin of NBC Sports, Houston is open to trading its All-Star center, Alperen Sengun, in a package for the Greek Freak.
"Houston would be open to trading Alperen Sengun, league sources told NBC Sports, but the Bucks may be higher on a Jalen Green-based trade (depending on how they rate Green)," Helin wrote.
"Jabari Smith Jr. is likely part of any deal, and the Rockets have a lot of future first-round picks — their own and others, such as Brooklyn and Phoenix picks — that could be part of the trade. It likely takes a third team to make the math work, but it’s very doable."
Sengun is coming off a season in which he averaged 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists as the best player in Houston. At just 22 years old, the Turkish center is showcasing elite scoring, rebounding, and passing abilities, reminiscent of three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.
The Rockets can easily make such a move, but they'll be in competition with other rumored suitors such as the San Antonio Spurs and the Brooklyn Nets. However, Sengun may be a player the Bucks can't refuse, as he can immediately come in as a high-impact player for the foreseeable future.