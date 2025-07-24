Houston Rockets Rising Star Graces SLAM Magazine Cover
While the Houston Rockets have had themselves a red-hot summer, their rising star Amen Thompson has also been in on the fun, recently gracing the SLAM magazine cover alongside his twin brother and Detroit Pistons wing, Ausar Thompson.
In one of the coolest cover names for two brothers' SLAM, the rise of the two brothers would be called "Attack of the Clones," a play on the Star Wars movie from 2002.
Both players have put in their fair share of work as former top-five picks from the 2023 NBA Draft, with the Rockets' twin finding success as a defensive cornerstone in the league. Amen came off an NBA All-Defensive First Team acknowledgement, becoming the seventh player in NBA history to earn the honor before age 22.
The spotlight will certainly be something the Houston Rockets wing will need to get used to, preparing for next season alongside Kevin Durant, who is always a hot topic in the NBA media. While the Rockets' television time may have been limited in Thompson's first two seasons, that is guaranteed to change with the addition of the future Hall of Famer Durant.
Regarded as one of, if not the most athletic player in the league, the 6-foot-7 wing possesses elite athleticism and speed, which not only helps him defensively but also on the offensive end. This past season, he averaged 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.
As the young wing has not only graced magazine covers this offseason but also has been in the gym with notable basketball trainer Olin Simplis aka the Guard Whisperer, it shows not only his character as a player but his want to get better and improve for his team in their hunt for an NBA championship this upcoming season.
If Thompson's offensive game can leap, then he could very well be in line for some All-NBA votes in his third year. Only time will tell what Amen's third year will bring, but as he graces the cover for SLAM basketball, it is clear fans around the league have come to enjoy the Rockets' rising star.