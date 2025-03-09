Rockets Rookie Reed Sheppard Out With Injury
The Houston Rockets could be without their top rookie for a while.
According to Space City Home Network reporter Vanessa Richardson, Rockets rookie guard Reed Sheppard is out for four weeks with a thumb fracture.
The injury was sustained during the team's win on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans, where he played in just 12 minutes.
With Sheppard out for four weeks, his timetable for a return lines up for right before the end of the regular season, which could mean we won't see the rookie from Kentucky until the playoffs.
Sheppard isn't expected to be part of Ime Udoka's playoff rotation, so we may not see him unless garbage time comes in any games in the last week or so of the regular season or playoffs.
The injury comes less than a week after Sheppard recorded a season-high 25 points in a loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are widely viewed as one of the best teams in the NBA.
Sheppard drew the start with several Rockets out due to injury, and he made the most of his opportunity.
Now that Sheppard is out for a bit, he can begin to wind down and breathe a little after a roller coaster of a rookie season.
In the meantime, the Rockets will continue their homestand as they take on the Orlando Magic on Monday at 7 p.m. CT.
