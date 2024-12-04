Reed Sheppard Provides Solid Spot Minutes Off Rockets Bench
In its final NBA Cup group play game, the Houston Rockets blew a double-digit lead to the streaky Sacramento Kings.
Luckily, the team was still able to sneak in as one of the final eight teams, and will play Western Conference rival Golden State at 8:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
One silver lining from Houston’s 9-point loss to Sacramento on Tuesday night was rookie Reed Sheppard, who provided some seldomly positive minutes as a reserve.
In just 10 minutes, Sheppard was able to fire off five shots, connecting on three of them for six points. He finished with a +10 plus-minus, missing his only two triples but dishing one assists in finishing tied for the second-highest plus-minus on the night. The stat-line wasn't necessarily eye-popping, but the young rookie was undoubtedly a positive, something that's been few and far between so far.
On the season, Sheppard has failed to string together multiple games with positive impact, scoring just 3.8 points on 37% shooting in his first handful of games. His patented 3-point shot — his primary weapon at the collegiate level — has yet to reveal itself at just 33%.
Still, Sheppard has sky-high ceiling and endless time to improve.
The team suffered its seventh loss of the season on Tuesday, but managed to hold onto its No. 2 ranking in the West with a Grizzlies’ loss.
Ironically, Houston’s next matchup will be against its soon-to-be NBA Cup rival in the Warriors, this time on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 9 p.m. CT.
