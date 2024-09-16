Rockets Rookie Cited As 'Untouchable' Over Team's Stars
The Houston Rockets have plenty of valuable players on their roster, making them one of the deepest teams in the NBA heading into the 2024-25 season. The Rockets boast an intriguing young core, highlighted by draft picks selected over the past few years.
However, Houston's most recent first-round pick is already building more hype, and perhaps more value, than its established stars. In a Bleacher Report article from Greg Swartz, rookie Reed Sheppard was cited as the only 'untouchable' player on the Rockets, over the team's best trade assets; Alperen Şengün, Jalen Green, and Amen Thompson.
"With no extensions yet for Şengün or Green, we're not ready to label either an untouchable member of the Houston Rockets' core," Swartz said.
It's fair to make this decision, as it's still possible that Şengün and Green could find themselves on another team by next season. With no extension yet, the possibilities of trades or departures in free agency are still on the table.
However, citing Sheppard as an untouchable was an interesting decision. Sheppard certainly has a lot of promise, averaging 20.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.3 blocks on 57% true shooting in the NBA 2K25 Summer League. The No. 3 overall pick impressed across his four games played, and despite being expected to come off the bench, is one of the top players to win Rookie of the Year.
Perhaps it's just strange to see a player who hasn't taken the floor yet, and someone who will come off the bench, be listed as the only untouchable, when someone like Şengün is expected to make his first All-Star team in just his fourth season.
There's an argument for Sheppard being more valuable than Green, as the 2021 first-round pick has yet to be consistent in his production, but Şengün has done all of the right things for the Rockets, and extension yet or not, Houston should prioritize getting a new deal done over a potential trade.
