Houston Rockets Season Player Review: Tari Eason
Tari Eason came in last season wanting to bounce back from an injury that plagued the 2023-24 season. The third-year forward only played in 22 games last season as he dealt with a lower leg injury that eventually required surgery.
It was quite a contrast to his rookie season, when he played in all 82 games and was one of the biggest surprises of the draft. During his rookie season, Eason showed he could be a reliable 3-point shooter and, at times, a lockdown defender. His outstanding rookie year landed him on the All-Rookie Second Team.
Eason started the season on a minutes restriction as the Rockets tried to ease him back into the rotation. The restriction didn't hamper his play, as he picked up right where he left off during his rookie season. To start the season, Eason formed a dynamic bench duo with Amen Thompson. They became known as the "Terror Twins" before Thompson eventually moved to the starting lineup.
Eason slowly began to play more minutes, and he continued to be one of the best players in the NBA when it came to steals. Despite playing limited minutes, Eason led all players off the bench in steals. Eason would not play both back-to-back games, but he still had the best year of his career.
Despite the Rockets easing him back into the lineup and missing 13 games from December to the middle of January, Eason finished with a career-high in points, minutes, field goal percentage, and steals. Eason also started a career-high 16 games throughout the season.
Even though Eason's 3-point shooting slightly dropped, he improved in several other shooting categories. Eason shot a career-high from the foul line, and his effective field goal percentage and overall field goal percentage were also career-highs.
Like several Rockets, Eason played in his first-ever playoff series this season. Eason struggled at times during the playoffs. Eason had one game where he scored in double figures and only scored a combined 13 points in Games 6 and 7. Eason also saw his minutes drop during the playoffs compared to the regular season.
Despite the disappointment in the playoffs, Eason showed that despite the injury, he could return and continue to improve on both sides of the court. Eason is in line for a contract extension, so the 2025-26 season will be the most important of Eason's young career.