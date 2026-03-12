Defensive Lapses Continue For The Rockets

The Houston Rockets are still in the process of figuring out how to manage their offense against elite teams. There isn't enough shot making at a high level to keep up against some of the league's best, and they've been struggling with it for months.

However, during that time as the Rockets have tried to cobble together quality offense against good teams, they've also allowed their defense to be exposed and show lapses that are not indicative of the culture Head Coach Ime Udoka has tried to create. With so many issues to solve on offense, the Rockets can't afford to have similar issues on the defensive end.

The interesting part of Houston's defensive lapses is that it has some high-effort defensive players on the roster.

Amen Thompson is the team's best defender, followed by Tari Eason, Josh Okogie, and Jabari Smith Jr. Each of these players have their faults, but individual, on-ball defense is generally solid enough to get stops on most possessions.

Eason and Okogie tend to foul at a higher rate, and Smith Jr. isn't consistently able to stay in front of a ball handler. However, they contribute to a switchable scheme that makes ball handlers work to find a seam.

Despite this scheme, the Rockets so often allow open shots on the perimeter at the rim due to off-ball movement. Their losses to the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs show how slow Houston is to react when the ball swings around to the back side of where the initial action occured.

Once the ball is recieved at the wing or in the corner by an opponent, they're able to shoot an open shot or drive by an off balance Houston defender to collapse the defense even further. They will then either shoot at some point on their way to the rim, or kick the ball out again to someone who has the same options on the perimeter.

No one person can be blamed for these lapses. Alperen Şengün and Reed Sheppard may be the team's least impactful defenders, but they aren't the only ones being picked on for baskets. Players consistently make tough shots over the outstretched arms of even Houston's top defenders, and there are enough easy baskets outside of those shots that create a huge advantage for Houston opponents.

The offensive attack isn't good enough to make up for poor defense against elite teams, so it's crucial that the Rockets find a solution to their defensive woes. Their defense might be the only factor on the team that's able to be fixed this season.