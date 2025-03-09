Rockets Should Continue Playing Two Bigs Together
Just over 40 years ago, the Houston Rockets built the "Twin Towers" with Ralph Sampson and Hakeem Olajuwon.
Now, the 2024-25 Rockets have their own pair in Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams.
While the two haven't played a lot on the court together this season, this is a lineup combination we could see more of down the stretch due to its defensive capabilities.
“It's good because it's something new,” Adams said via Houston Chronicle reporter Danielle Lerner.
“It's just engaging. Also, a lot of my career has been spent that way as well, playing double big lineup anyway. It's just good, just figuring it out and I feel like we play with each other pretty well, just gravitate the defense. In a sort of way it's a different look, so I think it's a pretty useful tool going forward.”
Sengun is also excited about what the partnership may bring.
“I had a lot of big guys next to me. So nothing new for me, but in my NBA career it's new,” Sengun said via Lerner.
“So I already know what I can do, open space for my teammates. I think when we play me and Steven, too, it opens space a lot on Amen and Tari, too. They can get a lot of offensive rebounds out there. So we just got good. We testing, it's working. That's what we'll keep doing.”
At this point in the season, getting as many lineups some run will help head coach Ime Udoka figure out which players should be on the court together when the games start to matter most in the playoffs, so experiment away!
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.