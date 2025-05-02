Houston Rockets Should Feel Confident Going Into Game 6
The Houston Rockets have had an up-and-down first round against the Golden State Warriors. The Rockets trail the Warriors 3-2 as they travel to San Francisco for Game 6. The Rockets are coming off a dominant performance in Game 5, leading by as much as 30 points in the second half.
The Rockets were playing so well that Steve Kerr threw in the towel midway through the third quarter as his starters did not play the rest of the game. The Rockets have only won one time in the playoffs on the road against the Warriors, but will have to make it twice if they are to force a Game 7.
The Rockets are 0-2 so far this postseason on the road but have been in position to win both games. Despite the less than stellar history of the Rockets on the road against the Warriors, the Rockets should feel confident going into Friday night's win or go home Game 6.
The Rockets have outscored the Warriors by seven points through the first five games. When the Rockets win, they have been dominant. In the Rockets' two wins, the closest the Warriors got to the Rockets in the fourth quarter was 13 points.
In the Rockets' three losses, they have either had the lead or been within three points or less in all three losses in the fourth quarter. So, despite two of the Warriors' three wins being by more than double digits, the Rockets have had chances in all three losses.
The Rockets are starting to find their shot from 3-point range, shooting 37 percent or better from 3 in the last four games. For most of the season, the Rockets were one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the NBA, but it seems they have started to get better shots and are knocking them down when they have the opportunity.
The Rockets' offense overall has shown signs of life in the last two games. The Rockets had their highest points of the playoffs in Game 5, scoring 131 points. The Rockets seemed to have found something since the fourth quarter of Game 4.
Amen Thompson is a perfect example of that as he spoke about finally feeling like himself, beginning in that fourth quarter of the Rockets' three-point loss in Game 4.
Rockets on SI also asked Ime Udoka about the Rockets starting to get to the basket more frequently since Game 4.
The Rockets have shown that when they are playing at their best, they are the better team. However, playoff series usually come down to small details like free-throw shooting and not turning the ball over. If the Rockets can limit their mistakes and make their free throws, there is no reason why the series shouldn't return to Houston on Sunday for Game 7.