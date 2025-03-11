Rockets Should Get Amen Thompson Back Before Playoffs
The Houston Rockets have been one of the best and most exciting teams in the entire league this year, largely due to its rapidly-improving core of talented youngsters.
One of those very youngsters is Amen Thompson, the No. 4 pick at the 2024 NBA Draft who’s seen a breakout year for the Houston Rockets. Through 60 games this season, he’s been a force, averaging 14.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per contest, leaving the Rockets no choice but to insert him into the starting lineup.
There, he’s impressed with length, athleticism and, most importantly, fiery defense, leading to what very well could be an All-Defense season — the first of many.
His play has also helped the Rockets ascend in the West, as they’re likely pushing for a postseason bid for the first time since 2020, currently as the conference’s No. 5 seed.
Despite a 146-117 win, Saturday night’s bout with the Orlando Magic looked disastrous, solely due to the losing of Thompson to an ankle injury. Late in the game, he sliced for a high-rising jumper over Pelicans forward Karlo Matkovic, and came down right on his foot, promptly exiting the game to the woe of Rockets fans everywhere.
Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, though, Thompson is expected to be sidelined for just 10 to 14 days, a massive break for the organization.
It, of course, isn’t ideal for any player to go down this late into the season rhythm-wise. But his return before Playoffs, which will start following the end of Houston’s regular season on April 13, is paramount. The Rockets surely wouldn’t be the same without a play-maker and its best point-of-attack defender as its takes on the West’s best teams.
Luckily, Thompson should also have enough time before the postseason to again find his groove. The Rockets next look to take on West rival Phoenix at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 12.
