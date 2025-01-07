Rockets Should Look to Trade Market After Jabari Smith Jr. Injury
The Houston Rockets have suffered a major blow to their rotation, as power forward Jabari Smith Jr. is out for four to eight weeks, according to head coach Ime Udoka. The 6-foot-10 starter is averaging 11.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists this season as the Rockets have surged to a 23-12 start.
With a major piece in Houston's rotation out for that long, the organization should turn to the trade market to add depth. The Rockets were expected to have a deep rotation coming into this season, but only two bench players are receiving at least 15 minutes per game.
Houston has plenty of players on the trade market that would fit its system. The first that comes to mind is Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson. The Rockets are one of at least 10 teams to have inquired about the 28-year-old, per Evan Sidery of Forbes. He's having a career year, averaging 19.5 points on 49.6% shooting from the field and 43.6% from three.
Another name the Rockets are interested in is Jonas Valanciunas, per Sidery. Although not a forward, the center is an experienced veteran averaging 11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists off the bench for the Washington Wizards.
Regardless of who the Rockets could pursue, they need depth with Smith out for a major amount of time. They're in a great position, currently holding the second seed in the Western Conference, and losing Smith could affect some of those games that decide where Houston ends up at the end of the season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.