Rockets Should Sign Tari Eason Extension This Offseason
The Houston Rockets have a decision to make soon in regards to power forward Tari Eason.
The third-year pro has his contract set to expire after the 2025-26 season, which means an extension could be in line for him this offseason.
Between him and Jabari Smith Jr., the Rockets might only be able to extend one of them.
While Smith was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Rockets have also been enamored with Eason, who went No. 17.
His ability to give effort on both ends of the floor, crashing the glass, creating hustle plays and exuding top-notch energy is what makes Eason such a valuable asset for the Rockets. Even though he may not score as much as Smith or have the same size, he has a ton of reason for Houston to want to keep him around.
Signing Eason to an extension this offseason would be smart because the Rockets should seek a new deal with Amen Thompson in a year from now. Getting Eason his contract extension now would allow the team to give more focus to Thompson next year and ensure that the power forward from LSU won't increase his value in Year 4, which he should be expected to do.
Eason and the Rockets are back in action tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. CT.
