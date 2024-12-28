Inside The Rockets

Rockets Should Trade For De'Aaron Fox, Says Bill Simmons

De'Aaron Fox could be traded by the Sacramento Kings to the Houston Rockets.

Mar 10, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots against Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are in a position to make a trade for a player that can raise their ceiling soon.

A player that could do that who also may be available soon is Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox.

The Ringer's Bill Simmons believes that the Rockets should do what they can to try and acquire Fox from the Kings.

The former All-Star point guard is averaging 26.2 points, 6.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game for the Kings this season.

While trading for Fox would be an upgrade for the Rockets, it would cost a significant amount of assets. He is signed through the end of the 2025-26 season, so it likely will cost the Rockets one or two young players and at least two first-round picks.

Given how crowded the backcourt would become, Jalen Green would almost certainly have to be involved in the trade. He's Houston's best tradable asset, and once his salary jumps in the offseason, it will be comparable in a deal.

The Rockets would likely have to include either Cam Whitmore or Reed Sheppard, two recent first-round picks who find themselves coming off of the bench.

Whitmore has a higher floor, but the Rockets are incredibly high on Sheppard, so it's hard to see Houston part ways with either of them.

The Rockets have plenty of future draft capital from the Phoenix Suns, and they can incorporate a few of their picks down the line in a deal as well.

If a trade were to happen, it likely wouldn't be until the summer, but so much will change for the Rockets before then that it remains to be seen if a deal would be plausible for them and Sacramento.

