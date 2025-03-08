Rockets Showing Why Fred VanVleet Must Stay
The Houston Rockets have been playing without Fred VanVleet for a while now, but they have grown accustomed to life with him on the sidelines.
The product on the court has not been as strong, but the Rockets have made the necessary adjustments.
"Fred VanVleet was the steadying, veteran force who helped the Houston Rockets hold on to a top-three spot in the West for much of the first half of the season, but he's only played in one game since February 3," Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey writes.
"And while his absences have led to more losing in the short term, it may pay dividends in the long run.
"It's looking more and more like Houston might have its lead playmaker of the future in Amen Thompson. As long as the Rockets have Alperen Şengün, a plus passer for his position, they don't really need a Chris Paul-like distributor. And Thompson checks so many other boxes as a defender, slasher and finisher.
"Since January 1, Thompson is third on the team in points per game, with averages of 16.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks."
There is a bright spot about VanVleet's absence because it shows how ready the Rockets can be if he wasn't re-signed this offseason. However, we are learning that the Rockets are better with him on the floor, which points towards keeping him for next season.
