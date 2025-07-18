Shutting Down Reed Sheppard Was Best for Rockets' Future

The Rockets are shutting down Reed Sheppard down for the remainder of Summer League, per @KellyIko



Sheppard’s stats across 2 SL games:

♨️23 PPG

♨️5.5 REB

♨️4 STL

♨️2.5 AST

♨️1.5 BLK