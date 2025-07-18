Shutting Down Reed Sheppard Was Best for Rockets' Future
Amidst Reed Sheppard's solid scoring outputs against the LA Clippers and Detroit Pistons in this year's NBA Summer League, the Houston Rockets made a smart decision shutting down the second-year guard as he seemingly showed coaches and the front office everything they needed to see.
While the decision was abrupt, considering fans in attendance at the Rockets' third summer league game expected to see Sheppard in action. It seemed like the best option as Houston did not want to risk any injuries to their young guard, especially after a scary left leg cramp sidelined Sheppard at the end of Friday's game against Detroit.
This could have also added to the precautionary shutdown, although with Houston not winning a single game through three contests, it seemed like an easy decision to sit Sheppard. In his two contests of play, he averaged 23 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, four steals and 1.5 blocks.
Sheppard would face a bit of criticism after his second game, with fans dissecting Sheppard's shooting output compared to the points scored. However, one thing that Sheppard would show his coaches and fans is his ability to knock down the three-point shot, which Houston is in dire need of.
His defense was also textbook in the two games he played. This was a big reason the Rockets even took a chance on Sheppard at No. 3 in the 2024 NBA Draft. Coach Udoka has consistently preached the necessity for defense on his team.
While fans may have wanted to see the former Kentucky star play in all four games, it was typically expected that Sheppard would get shut down at some point. Before the Summer League even began, it was already stated that the mini-camp would be used to prepare Sheppard for an increased role this upcoming season.
With their fourth game to be played this evening, and fall training camps up next, the Houston Rockets and Reed Sheppard will continue to prepare for the 2025-26 season.