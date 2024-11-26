Rockets Stay Stagnant In NBA's Latest Power Rankings
The Houston Rockets did not get the result of last week's games they had hoped. Having two back-to-back stretches last week, the Rockets finished 2-2 to sit at a 12-6 record on the season.
The losses to the Portland Trail Blazers and Milwaukee Bucks were tough to swallow, as both were decided late in the game. The 101-100 loss in Milwaukee came on the final possession, while Portland ended Houston's seven-game home winning streak as the Rockets failed to create good offense.
The 2-2 stretch resulted in Houston remaining at the fifth spot in NBA.com's latest power rankings, written by John Schuhmann. All of the teams in the top five last week remained there, with the Boston Celtics shifting the top four as they move to the top spot.
"With their two losses last week, the Rockets are 1-3 in the second games of back-to-backs (with the only win coming against the Wizards) and 11-3 otherwise," Schuhmann wrote. "They’ve scored just104.1 points per 100 possessions over those four games without rest, with four of their five starters (all except Alperen Sengun) having shot below 40%."
"The next two weeks should be one of the Rockets’ toughest stretches of the season. Five of the six games are on the road, with the one home game (Sunday) coming against the Thunder. The previous meeting (in Oklahoma City earlier this month) was the Rockets ’ only double-digit loss of the season and the only other time they’ve been outscored on the break."
The Rockets currently rank 15th in offensive rating (112.5) but second in defensive rating (103.7). This has resulted in the team being fourth in net rating (+8.8) and having the third seed in the Western Conference.
This week, Houston will play two of their three games on the road, facing the Minnesota Timberwolves (NBA Cup game) and Philadelphia 76ers. Then the Rockets will travel home to play the Oklahoma City Thunder.
