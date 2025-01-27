Houston Rockets: Steven Adams Is Making the Most of His Minutes
When the Houston Rockets made the trade for Steven Adams before the 2023 trade deadline, they knew it would be some time before he saw the court. Adams was already ruled out for the season after missing the last half of the 2022-23 season with a knee injury.
When the injury first happened, he would be ready for the 2023-24 season, but as his recovery progressed, it was determined he would miss the entire season. Knowing his injury status, the Rockets made the trade anyway, hoping he could contribute in 2024-25.
Adams, when healthy, is one of the best screen-setters and rebounders in the NBA. The Rockets also wanted the toughness he brought, as they needed someone like Adams to backup Alperen Sengun. The Rockets made it a point to bring Adams along this season slowly.
To start the season, Adams played limited minutes and did not play in any back-to-back games. In the Rockets' first 20 games, he missed half as he continued to get into playing shape. Ime Udoka stated during that time that the Rockets were fine letting Adams come along slowly.
At the start of December, Adams began to see more time on the court. From Dec. 1 until the Rockets' last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Adams played in 16 of the Rockets' 19 games. Adams has also started to play back-to-back games.
As Adams has started to play more he has started to show everyone why Houston made the trade. Adams had a season high 11 rebounds in the Rockets win over the Cavaliers, and played a season high 19 minutes.
On the season, Adams is leading the NBA (minimum five games played) with 15.8 rebounds per 36 minutes, including 7.8 offensive rebounds. According to the Rockets, no player who has played over 32 games has averaged more than 7.5 rebounds per 36 minutes.
Adams ability to not only crash the boards but set some of the best screens in the NBA has started to pay dividends for the Rockets. Even when Adams does not get a rebound it usually takes two or three players from the opposing team to box him out.
Even though it doesn't show up in the box score, it makes it much easier for his teammates to pull down rebounds. Adams's increased minutes also help Sengun, as he doesn't need to play 40 minutes a game and has a legitimate backup.
Adams gives the Rockets a toughness they have been missing off the bench at backup center. If he can continue to play the way he has played the last 20 games, Houston will have one of the best center rotations in the NBA.
