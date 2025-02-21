Rockets' Steven Adams Must Consider Long Game
Houston Rockets center Steven Adams is the biggest difference for the team from this year compared to last.
Adams, 31, was out all of last season with a knee injury, which prompted the Memphis Grizzlies to send him to the Houston Rockets at the trade deadline. Adams spent the latter half of last season connecting with his new teammates that he was going to playing alongside in the 2024-25 campaign.
Adams' inclusion in the rotation has been a huge help for Houston. The team is now a playoff contender, and Adams being on the floor for that isn't a coincidence. Though he only averages 3.7 points per game, Adams' impact goes beyond the box score.
The way Adams sets screens for his point guards in Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green and Amen Thompson helps the Rockets build a better offense. Then, his rebounding on defense helps the Rockets become one of the best teams in that category in the NBA.
Adams may not play much in the postseason, but there's a good chance he is part of the rotation in some capacity, especially if Houston's opponent has another big that needs to be defended.
Adams' decade of experience in the NBA should come in handy for a Rockets team that has yet to see a playoffs together. Therefore, the Rockets need Adams healthy for the long haul. Don't expect Adams to play in back-to-backs down the stretch because the Rockets cannot take any unnecessary risks.
The goal for the second half of the season is to ensure Adams makes it healthy for when the real games count. If the Rockets can ensure that, they will be a more dangerous team in the postseason.
