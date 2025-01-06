Rockets' Steven Adams Praises 'One of a Kind' Amen Thompson
The Houston Rockets are celebrating a 119-115 win against the Los Angeles Lakers largely in part due to the efforts from second-year pro Amen Thompson.
Thompson returned from a two-game suspension to the tune of 23 points and 16 rebounds while starting for the injured Jabari Smith Jr.
Thompson's performance triggered some kind words from veteran center Steven Adams.
"One of a kind, bro. I haven't played with anyone like this," Adams said postgame h/t ClutchFans. "His speed is unbelievable. His second jump, first jump, is so quick off the ground. I haven't seen that type of athleticism, to be honest."
Thompson has a unique size that differentiates himself from point guards like Russell Westbrook and Ja Morant, both of whom were teammates of Adams. But he still has a speed that can compete with both of those guys.
As the Rockets move further along in their evolution, Thompson is only going to get better. At 21 years old, he still has a lot of room for growth, and that should scare a lot of teams in the foreseeable future.
Thompson and the Rockets will now travel to the nation's capital to take on the league-worst Washington Wizards on the road. Tipoff for tomorrow's game is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT inside Capital One Arena.
