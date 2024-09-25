Rockets’ Steven Adams Reportedly Cleared for Workouts
Nearly eight months ago, the Houston Rockets traded for Steven Adams knowing he was out for the season, banking on his eventual return anyways.
Now, just weeks away from the 2024-25 season, Adams seems on the precipice of an NBA return.
Per Jonathan Feigen of Chron, as detailed in his report on the Rockets’ new $75 million facility, Adams has been cleared to return to play.
“The Rockets have been using the facility since July. Every player worked out and scrimmaged there either last week or this week.” Feigen wrote. “That includes center Steven Adams, who missed all of last season following knee surgery. According to a person familiar with the workouts, Adams was not only cleared to be a full participant but was outstanding in last week’s games.”
Adams return to basketball is big for Houston, who needs a stout interior presence with its offensive-minded star Alperen Sengun.
The New Zealander has long been one of the most fearsome interior enforcers in the league, earning story after story from current NBA players on his strength and silliness.
In his most recent season, Adams averaged 8.6 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocks across 42 games. The now 31-year-old has rarely played outside of the starting role, but could be prepped to due so with the depth on Houston’s roster.
The Rockets open up their 2024-25 preseason with a game against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 7.
