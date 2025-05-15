Rockets Take Duke Forward in Mock Draft
The Houston Rockets have the No. 10 overall pick in the NBA Draft.
While there is a lot of noise surrounding a trade for the pick, the Rockets could end up selecting a talented player at that position.
In Bleacher Report writer Jonathan Wasserman's latest mock draft, the Rockets selected Duke forward Kon Knueppel.
"Kon Knueppel has the type of consistent shooting stroke that could mesmerize during predraft workouts. And while shooting remains the No. 1 selling point, the pick-and-roll passing, driving efficiency and IQ plays create more versatility and perceived upside," Wasserman wrote.
"Any encouraging athletic testing numbers will be deemed a bonus, and it wouldn't be surprising if Knueppel does surprise teams with his foot speed and agility."
The Rockets have a lot of young talent, so it may be hard for Kneuppel to get much playing time, but Bleacher Report analyst Zach Buckley thinks there may be room for the former Duke forward.
"If the Rockets don’t move this pick, Knueppel might find floor time easier to come by than it was for last year’s No. 3 pick, Reed Sheppard. Knueppel already boasts an NBA-ready blend of size and shooting, and with his advanced feel, he should be able to contribute to a winning team right now—provided he can hold his own defending in space," Buckley wrote.
Knueppel averaged 14.4 points while shooting just over 40 percent from beyond the 3-point line in his lone season with the Blue Devils, helping them reach the Final Four as a No. 1 seed.