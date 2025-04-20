Rockets Taking Next Step as Playoffs Begin
The Houston Rockets are taking a big step in their evolution as a team with their first playoff game in five years as they take on the Golden State Warriors at home.
The Rockets have been one of the top-tier franchises in the NBA throughout their existence, but they faced some of the darkest days at the start of the decade when they traded James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, beginning a new era that forced the team into a rebuild for the first time in nearly 20 years.
After some quality picks in the draft for the past four years and signing some veterans to complement them, the Rockets have fast-tracked their rebuild, going from 22 wins to 52 in just two years.
Another part of the rebuild that shouldn't go unnoticed is the addition of head coach Ime Udoka, who has been a major catalyst behind the Rockets success over the past two seasons.
While it may have required a few years of darkness, the Rockets are on the other side stronger than ever. They have a path towards becoming true contenders for a championship, and this playoff run will give the Rockets a true idea in how far they are and what they need to do in the future in order to get closer to their goal.
The Rockets' playoff run begins tonight as they take on their rival Golden State Warriors at home for Game 1. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT from inside Toyota Center.