Rockets' Tari Eason Reacts to All-Rookie Teams
The Houston Rockets are celebrating after Amen Thompson was named to the All-Rookie Second Team by the NBA, but they also have a right to feel disappointed after Cam Whitmore wasn't selected.
Whitmore, the No. 20 overall pick in the draft, received just three second-place votes. That did not make his teammate Tari Eason very happy.
Whitmore played in 47 games for the Rockets this season, averaging 12.3 points per game while shooting over 35 percent from beyond the 3-point line. That number is higher than Cason Wallace (Oklahoma City Thunder), Dereck Lively II (Dallas Mavericks) and his teammate, the aforementioned Amen Thompson, who all made the Second Team. It's also higher than First-Teamers Brandin Podziemski (Golden State Warriors) and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat).
Whitmore's lack of availability and playing time certainly hurt him here. He spent a lot of time earlier in the season on the bench and in the G League with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. He also suffered an injury in March that kept him out for a few games down the stretch of the season, where he could have strengthened his case to make one of the All-Rookie teams.
Instead, Whitmore gets snubbed, which he will almost certainly use as fuel to prove to his doubters next season.
