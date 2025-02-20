Rockets' Tari Eason Role Revealed For Second Half
Houston Rockets third-year forward Tari Eason had one of the best games of his career in his final showing before the All-Star break.
The former No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft had 25 points (two shy of a career-best) as the Rockets beat the Phoenix Suns at home in a fourth-quarter comeback.
That version of Eason isn't likely to show up every night, especially in the second half with Jabari Smith Jr. expected to return shortly. However, that doesn't mean that the Rockets cannot get some value out of Eason.
Eason started in his last four games before the break, but he isn't expected to stay there when Smith comes back. This means Eason will be able to come off the bench and give high-energy spurts that aren't as long.
While Eason could very well work as a starter for the Rockets or another team someday, Houston will likely have him come off the bench to end the regular season and begin the playoffs unless something drastic happens.
If Eason can give higher intensity in smaller bursts of playing, it could give the Rockets exactly what they are looking for as they benefit from better depth in the game.
Eason and the Rockets are back in action as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves tomorrow at 8:30 p.m. CT.
