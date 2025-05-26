Houston Rockets: Three Free Agents to Look At
The Houston Rockets should make moves in the offseason to bring some shooters to the team. Houston could make a big trade, but adding in more small talents to fill out the depth is highly important, too.
Fred VanVleet and the Rockets should work on extending him this offseason. VanVleet coming to Houston was a big move two summers ago when Dillon Brooks and Ime Udoka came as well.
The point guard has helped completely switch the culture after the Stephen Silas era and has played a big role in the young players' development. He came to the Rockets to show the young players how to be leaders and win. In just his second season in Houston, the Rockets made the playoffs as the No. 2 seed, and young players, like Jalen Green, started to show their initiative to take leadership roles. Signing him back would be great to continue development and help the team move the ball around on the floor more.
Steven Adams is a no-brainer to bring back to Houston as well, as he just had one of the most dominant seasons ever on the offensive glass. His defense and intimidation down low in the post iced teams from scoring, especially in a zone with Alperen Sengun. However, a Clint Capela reunion could be good for the Rockets.
This past season, he averaged almost nine rebounds in 21 minutes a game. Bringing him off the bench would be great for Houston as they get a backup Center who can move quickly and play defense at a high rate.
Houston needs a shooter, and Malik Beasley could be that guy. He just had one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 16 points on 43.0% from the field and 41.6% from three.
Beasley helped the Pistons get to the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-2019 season. His shooting can be a big part for the Rockets next season. Having a consistent shooter and someone who can come into the game and get buckets is what Houston needs more than anything. The guard can come and fill that missing role, and would fix the Rockets' biggest flaw.