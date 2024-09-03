Houston Rockets to Hold Training Camp in New Training Facility
The Houston Rockets are less than a month away from their 2024 training camp. For the first time in several seasons, the Rockets will hold this year's training camp in Houston, Texas. According to Athletic's Kelly Iko, it will be held in the Rockets' new training facility.
The last two locations where the Rockets held training camps were in Galveston, Texas, and Lake Charles, Louisiana. Last year, the Rockets practiced at the Legacy Center in Lake Charles.
The Rockets organization described the new training facility during the media tour last year as a state-of-the-art multi-use facility.
The 75,000-square-foot facility will house two practice courts, Rockets and visitor locker rooms, an executive lounge, offices for Ime Udoka and Rafael Stone, a health facility, a media area and a film room. That is just a fraction of what the building will hold.
Right now, at the Toyota Center, staff are on three different floors and everyone is a good distance away from the one practice court. With the new training center, everyone is on one floor, and they now have two full practice courts and one smaller court for rehabbing and training players.
With teams looking for an edge in wins and losses, a better-functioning training facility will only help the Rockets this upcoming season. The training camp roster should be announced in the next few weeks as we approach the first day of training camp.
The Rockets will hold their annual media day on Sept. 30, and training camp should begin the following day.
