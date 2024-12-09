The Houston Rockets Are Walking Into a Gauntlet
The Rockets are 24 games into the season and have come through the early part of the schedule with their best record in several seasons. There have been several reasons for their success: the emergence of Amen Thompson and Tari Eason as top-tier bench players, the growth of Jabari Smith Jr. who has become more consistent in recent weeks, and the quality play of top players Alperen Şengün, Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks. But overall, their defense is the main factor that has pushed Houston among the ranks of other top teams in the West.
The Rockets already proven themselves a bit as well, picking up big wins against Oklahoma City, Memphis and Dallas in the early slate who are the #1, #2 and #4 seeds respectively. They have won against several other teams who figure to be in postseason contention by the end of the year.
However, the next stretch looks to be a tough one for the Rockets.
Houston gets a revenge game against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Cup to try to avenge 15 straight losses. From there, more difficult NBA Cup games could follow if Houston is able to keep winning. Then, the Rockets have somewhat of an easy schedule for the next few games, taking on New Orleans twice, Toronto and Charlotte.
The schedule takes a turn after their second match against the Pelicans. They’ll play the Timberwolves, Heat, Mavericks, Celtics and Lakers in consecutive tough games. Fortunately for Houston, they’ll host each of those matches, but wins still won’t be easy to come by in that stretch.
After another game against a seemingly inferior opponent against the Wizards, the Rockets take on Memphis, Atlanta, Memphis again, Denver and Sacramento.
The Rockets are entering a tough stretch that will wrap into late January, as they’ll play the Cavs twice and then the Celtics and Grizzlies to end the month.
Wins against these teams will be difficult, and their games against teams they seem to be better than can’t automatically count as wins. There are many places Houston could slip up and fall short against some of their opponents.
If they underperform during this stretch, it’ll be clear that the Rockets are not quite at the contending level they’ve been showing in the early part of the season.
If they perform on par, they’ll play tight games against these top teams, taking a few difficult losses as well as some inspiring victories.
If they overperform expectations during this stretch, they’ll be in the mix for the top seed in the West, especially if they can score victories against their fellow West competitors.
The Rockets have to take special care to handle business against their next slate of teams on the schedule. The Warriors will be a difficult game as they would have to break their recent trend of impotence against Golden State. But the following stretch has to be perfect for Houston before they enter the gauntlet of top teams that stretch through the end of the calendar year.
They’re looking to enter those games hot and prove that they truly do belong amongst the upper echelon of NBA teams this season.
