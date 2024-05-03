NBA Trade Idea: Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen to Rockets?
The Houston Rockets could be looking to make another big splash this offseason after missing the NBA Playoffs despite a 41-41 record and a 19-win improvement from the previous year.
Bleacher Report suggests that splash could come in a blockbuster deal with the Utah Jazz that would send Lauri Markkanen to Houston for Jabari Smith Jr., Cam Whitmore, a 2026 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick.
"Houston has Green and Sengün's extensions to think about, so adding Markkanen, who'll likely need a nine-figure deal of his own in short order, might be a little intimidating. But if the Rockets are serious about taking the next step, it's time to give up some of their future assets for someone who can make a real difference now," Bleacher Report writes.
The Rockets could look to pay Green and Sengun extensions this summer, which could make the future for players like Smith and Whitmore a little murky. However, both players have a ton of potential and neither have even turned 21 yet.
The Rockets may want to push the envelope in order to take that next step as a team, but the young core has only reached the tip of the iceberg, and there is so much more room for growth that a trade like this doesn't make a lot of sense for Houston's long-term future.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.