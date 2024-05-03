Inside The Rockets

NBA Trade Idea: Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen to Rockets?

The Houston Rockets could acquire a star in Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 20, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) controls the ball as
Jan 20, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) controls the ball as / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets could be looking to make another big splash this offseason after missing the NBA Playoffs despite a 41-41 record and a 19-win improvement from the previous year.

Bleacher Report suggests that splash could come in a blockbuster deal with the Utah Jazz that would send Lauri Markkanen to Houston for Jabari Smith Jr., Cam Whitmore, a 2026 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick.

"Houston has Green and Sengün's extensions to think about, so adding Markkanen, who'll likely need a nine-figure deal of his own in short order, might be a little intimidating. But if the Rockets are serious about taking the next step, it's time to give up some of their future assets for someone who can make a real difference now," Bleacher Report writes.

The Rockets could look to pay Green and Sengun extensions this summer, which could make the future for players like Smith and Whitmore a little murky. However, both players have a ton of potential and neither have even turned 21 yet.

The Rockets may want to push the envelope in order to take that next step as a team, but the young core has only reached the tip of the iceberg, and there is so much more room for growth that a trade like this doesn't make a lot of sense for Houston's long-term future.

Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.