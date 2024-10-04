Houston Rockets Training Camp: Day 3 Takeaways
The Houston Rockets completed day 3 of their 2024 training camp. Wednesday's practice focused on defense, specifically pick-and-roll defense. The team utilized all four half courts simultaneously, taking advantage of the benefits of working out at the new facility.
Today, the Rockets held a full-court five-on-five scrimmage at the end of practice. After Thursday's practice, the media had the opportunity to interview head coach Ime Udoka, Dillon Brooks, and Jabari Smith Jr.
Udoka was the first to speak, and Rockets on SI asked him about the possibility of Smith playing some center despite the Rockets depth at the position.
It seems it is still a possibility but less likely than last season with the addition of Steven Adams and with Jock Landale on the roster, even though he did leave the door open slightly by adding that he likes having a switchable lineup, which is possible with Smith at center.
Udoka was also asked about the possibility of using a two-big lineup. He mentioned that it would take away some of what they liked to do, so it doesn't seem like they will use it much this season.
Smith also spoke to the media and during his interview Rockets On SI asked Brooks who is known for his toughness throughout his career if he feels the entire team is gaining that reputation now.
Udoka wanted the Rockets to be one of the toughest teams in the league and not back down to any opponent. Brooks was brought in to help with that and it was evident throughout the season.
We also viewed the last few minutes of the Rockets' scrimmage as they wrapped up practice.
Of the few minutes we could watch, Cam Whitmore definitely stood out. Whitmore nailed a corner 3-pointer and had a huge reverse dunk off a nice pass from Alperen Sengun. Whitmore seems to already be in mid-season form.
The Rockets have not said yet if they will have another training camp practice. If not the next time the Rockets will be on the court is for their fan event on this coming Sunday.
