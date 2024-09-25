Rockets Unveil Training Center On Social Media
The Houston Rockets, after it being known the franchise would get a new training center, recently unveiled it in full detail on social media, and via a conference at the location. The facility, located north of the Post Oak hotel, cost $70 million with brand new lounge areas, training rooms, pools, offices, and more.
The Houston Rockets' X account posted a full drone-shot video today, giving a full tour of the facility.
Additionally, the Rockets hosted a grand ceremony, unveiling the facility to the press and the team.
On stage talking about the new training facility were Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, president of business operations Gretchen Sheirr, general manager Rafael Stone, and CEO of Memorial Hermann Dr. David L. Callender.
Houston also got great support from its players and coaching staff. Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, and rookie Reed Sheppard were all in attendance for the grand opening.
The Rockets' unveiling of the new facility couldn't have come at a better time. The team saw a 19-win increase from 2023 to 2024, going 41-41 last season and nearly making the Play-In Tournament. The improvement has come at a rapid rate, and after three straight losing seasons, the organization looks to move out of a rebuild.
Entering the season, the Rockets have a great mix of young stars, developing talent, and experienced veterans. If they can continue to improve at the trajectory they've been on, there's no doubt that this Houston squad can do some damage in an already-loaded Western Conference.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.