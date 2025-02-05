Rockets Urged to Target Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler in Trades
All eyes are on the Houston Rockets this week to see if they are ready to make a big swing with the trade deadline upon the league.
The Rockets have been linked to many All-Stars looking for trades as of late because they have an excess of assets and could put together a very compelling offer for one of them.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz suggests that the Rockets should go after the likes of Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler and Memphis Grizzlies point guard Marcus Smart.
"Sitting in 2nd place in the West, the Houston Rockets don't need to make any big trades, although it's still worth checking on the asking price for players like Durant, Butler and others," Swartz writes.
"Durant didn't originally make this list, but after the Luka Dončić trade, who the heck knows what players are available anymore. The Rockets might as well call and make an offer for the 14-time All-Star, even if its a quick conversation.
"Butler's playoff experience could come up big for the Rockets in the 2025 postseason and there's no long-term commitment if he turns down his player option this summer.
"Smart is a favorite of head coach Ime Udoka from their Boston Celtic days and would give the team another playoff-tested veteran in the rotation."
The Rockets have been adamant that a big trade could come, but it likely wouldn't happen until after the season.
"Of course, my job is to be open to everything, so I'm not going to not do my job," Rockets general manager Rafael Stone told Sirius XM Radio h/t ESPN insider Bobby Marks. "[But] we like this team. We definitely do not intend to change anything and I would be shocked if something changes this season."
The Rockets will have until 2 p.m. CT tomorrow to make any trades if they so choose. In the meantime, the team will begin preparing for their matchup against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tipoff is scheduled for tomorrow at 7 p.m. CT from inside the Target Center. Fans can watch the game on Space City Home Network.
