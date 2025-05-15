Rockets Urged to Trade For Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Houston Rockets are one of the top teams connected to Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in trade rumors.
While the former MVP hasn't requested a trade, a report from ESPN insider Shams Charania stated that Antetokounmpo would consider a move this offseason.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley thinks the Rockets should be aggressive in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, pairing him with Amen Thompson to form one of the best forward duos in the NBA.
"Having Antetokounmpo and Thompson on the floor already feels like a cheat code at both ends—even with both having shooting limitations. Provided Houston can piece together adequate spacing around them, they'd be too fast, too explosive and simply too skilled for opponents to contain," Buckley wrote.
"So, is it possible for Houston to get this deal done without him? Honestly, yes. Oklahoma City's pick collection has quantity obviously, but it lacks quality. Barring the obviously untouchable Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio doesn't have a prospect who's shown as much as Şengün or Green. And even with the trickiness of a top-to-bottom rebuild for the Bucks, it's hard to see them viewing Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green as an acceptable centerpiece of an Antetokounmpo trade.
"The Rockets need Antetokounmpo, but more than that, they need to have him and Thompson on next season's roster. That team would be a heavyweight title contender for years to come, and Houston's front office has a real chance to turn that vision into a reality."
The Rockets proved in the postseason that they need a No. 1 option, and Antetokounmpo certainly could become that for Houston if he was traded.