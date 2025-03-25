Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks Injury Report
Prior to its rather important loss against the Nuggets, the Houston Rockets had rattled off a league-high nine-straight wins.
They dashed New Orleans twice, East teams like the Magic, Bulls, Sixers and Heat, as well as in-state rival Dallas. They played with ferocious defense, sizzled on offense in several of the games, and won games both closely contested and not-so-close.
The hot-streak earned them the No. 2 standing in the Western Conference, which it’s kept despite its Sunday-night loss to Denver.
Now, the team has just 10 games left on its regular season schedule, and it’ll be looking to hang onto No. 2 as it enters its first post-season since 2020. On Tuesday night, it will take on the Atlanta Hawks, hoping to put a full two-game lead between itself and Denver.
Here are the injury reports for both Houston and Atlanta Tuesday night:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Reed Sheppard — Out: Right thumb fracture
Atlanta Hawks injuries:
Trae Young — Probable: Right achilles tendinitis
Kobe Bufkin — Out: Right shoulder surgery
Clint Capela — Out: Ligament sprain
Jalen Johnson — Out: Left shoulder surgery
Larry Nance Jr. — Out: Fracture
Keaton Wallace — Out: AC sprain
The Rockets continue on with a relatively clean bill of health, only missing rookie guard Reed Sheppard due to a thumb fracture. While Sheppard is certainly missed, he likely wouldn’t be providing a beaucoup of impactful minutes down the stretch of the season.
The Hawks are one of several teams that have been bitten by the injury bug as the 2024-25 NBA season has winded down. Their star in Trae Young is probable to play with tendinitis, but they’ll be without major contributors in Clint Capela and Jalen Johnson, as well as a host of other role players.
Still, Atlanta should present a challenge for Houston. The Rockets and Hawks tip off at 7 p.m. CT tonight.