Inside The Rockets

Rockets vs. Cavaliers: Game Preview, How to Watch

The Houston Rockets are visiting the Cleveland Cavaliers. Here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'sean Tate (8) handles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are hoping to get the series sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight as they complete their home-and-home series.

The Rockets beat the Cavs 109-108 on Wednesday night inside the Toyota Center after Darius Garland shockingly missed two free throws that would have put the team in the lead.

The Cavaliers will be looking to get their revenge in front of their home fans tonight, but coming off of a game last night on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers, so their tired legs could come into play against a Rockets team that hasn't played since Wednesday night in Houston.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Information

  • Date: Wednesday, Jan. 25
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
  • Location: RocketMortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - broken hand)

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • PF Evan Mobley (QUESTIONABLE - calf)
  • SF Isaac Okoro (QUESTIONABLE - shoulder)
  • SF Caris LeVert (QUESTIONABLE - wrist)

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Amen Thompson
  • C Alperen Sengun

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • PG Darius Garland
  • SG Donovan Mitchell
  • SF Max Strus
  • PF Evan Mobley
  • C Jarrett Allen

