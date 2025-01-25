Rockets vs. Cavaliers: Game Preview, How to Watch
The Houston Rockets are hoping to get the series sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight as they complete their home-and-home series.
The Rockets beat the Cavs 109-108 on Wednesday night inside the Toyota Center after Darius Garland shockingly missed two free throws that would have put the team in the lead.
The Cavaliers will be looking to get their revenge in front of their home fans tonight, but coming off of a game last night on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers, so their tired legs could come into play against a Rockets team that hasn't played since Wednesday night in Houston.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.
Cavaliers vs. Rockets Information
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 25
- Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
- Location: RocketMortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
Rockets vs. Cavaliers Injury Report
Houston Rockets
- PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - broken hand)
Cleveland Cavaliers
- PF Evan Mobley (QUESTIONABLE - calf)
- SF Isaac Okoro (QUESTIONABLE - shoulder)
- SF Caris LeVert (QUESTIONABLE - wrist)
Rockets vs. Cavaliers Projected Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Amen Thompson
- C Alperen Sengun
Cleveland Cavaliers
- PG Darius Garland
- SG Donovan Mitchell
- SF Max Strus
- PF Evan Mobley
- C Jarrett Allen
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.