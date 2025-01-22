Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report
Two of the surprise teams on the season in Cleveland and Houston will face off tonight in an East-West bout.
After an underwhelming season last year, the Cavaliers have come on as one of the top risers on the year, getting out to a league-best 36-6 through 42 games. The Rockets have been similarly successful, vastly improving as well to cruise to 28-14 and No. 2 in the Western Conference.
The matchup between the two teams is interesting on several levels, but especially so for the variety of talented matchups that will take place. The Cavs have largely relied on their core four of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen so far this year. The Rockets lean on different players every single night, but are headlined by Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green, with the duo of Amen Thompson and Tari Eason, as well as its veterans in Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks in tow.
Here are the injury reports for both the Cavaliers and Rockets ahead of Wednesday’s matchup:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Jabari Smith Jr. — Out: left metacarpal fracture
Cleveland Cavaliers injuries:
Caris LeVert — Questionable: right wrist sprain
Evan Mobley — Out: right calf strain
Isaac Okoro — Out: AC joint sprain
For the first time in some time, the Rockets don’t have any day-to-day or week-to-week injury designations, with Jabari Smith Jr. being the sole name on their report. He’ll remain out for a number of weeks due to a hand injury suffered in shoot around, but should have a clear timetable for return.
Players like Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, Steven Adams, Tari Eason and more have seen non-serious or lingering injuries that have limited them some this season, but none have appeared so far ahead of Wednesday’s matchup.
The Cavaliers on the on the opposite end of the spectrum, with one key starter and other rotational pieces listed as out or questionable. The team will be without its defensive-minded 7-footer in Evan Mobley vs. Houston, a huge hit given Sengun’s typical success. The 2021 draftee is amid a career year, seeing familiar defensive success while turning it up a notch on the offensive end of the court.
Additionally, Cleveland will be without wings in Caris LeVert and Isaac Okoro.
The two teams tip off at 7 p.m. CT.
