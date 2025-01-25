Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report
Houston has had two full days off since beating the NBA-best Cavaliers Wednesday, and the two teams will again face off tonight at 6:30 p.m. CT.
The Rockets narrowly made it out of the last bout with a win. Up just two points, forward Tari Eason fouled likely soon-to-be All-Star Darius Garland on a 3-point attempt. The Cleveland guard only sunk one, though, and the home team was eventually able to cruise to its 29th win of the season.
Now, the Rockets will look to do the very same, hoping to extend its lead over the Grizzlies in the West.
Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of Saturday’s matchup:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Jabari Smith Jr. — Out: left metacarpal fracture
Cleveland Cavaliers injuries:
Caris LeVert — Questionable: right wrist sprain
Evan Mobley — Questionable: right calf sprain
Isaac Okoro — Out: right shoulder
Dean Wade — Out: right knee soreness
The Rockets again have one of their cleaner injury reports on the entire season. Players like Tari Eason, Dillon Brooks, Alperen Sengun and even Amen Thompson have missed games this year, but all have a clean bill of health ahead of the rematch with Cleveland.
The only scratch for Houston remains Jabari Smith Jr., who suffered a hand injury at shoot around weeks ago, and will be sidelined til’ around early March. Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said days ago that Smith would not require surgery — obviously good news for the young forward.
The biggest hit for the Cavaliers would still be Evan Mobley, who missed Wednesday's matchup and is questionable for Saturday. Mobley has been an obviously important piece to the Cleveland frontcourt, providing his patented rim protection as well as an improved offensive game this season.
Other high-level contributors that could miss out on tonight's game are Caris LeVert, Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro.
The teams tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT, this time in Cleveland.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.