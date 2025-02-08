Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Report
Despite its hot start and limited time occupying the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets are now sliding down the standings.
The team has lost five-straight games, the first of which was spurned by All-Star center Alperen Sengun sitting due to injury, though he’s played in the last two contests. Head coach Ime Udoka has chalked it up to the team losing its identity, which was previously playing physical, hard-nosed defense and basketball in general.
“Now we look like one of the softest teams in the league,” the head coach said after the team’s last loss.
On Saturday, the Rockets will look to stop the skid against their in-state rival Dallas, who’ve been amidst controversy of their own after trading away young superstar Luka Doncic. The team has split games since trading away Doncic, but has largely been ridiculed as an organization for its trading of the 25-year-old phenom.
Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of the Saturday’s bout:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Jabari Smith Jr. — Out: left metacarpal fracture
Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ankle sprain
Dallas Mavericks injuries:
Anthony Davis — Probable: Abdominal muscle strain
Dereck Lively II — Out: Right ankle stress fracture
Caleb Martin — Out: right hip strain
Dwight Powell — Out: Right hip strain
The biggest news is that the Mavericks newly-added star center, Anthony Davis, is set to make his debut with the team. Despite being a trade chip for Doncic, Davis continued to offer a strong two-way skillset at over 7-foot, and will surely remain a matchup nightmare for Houston.
The team will be without its other add in Caleb Martin, who they traded for knowing about his current hip injury.
Forward Jabari Smith Jr. remains on the Rockets' injury report due to a hand fracture suffered in shootaround, though he's still trending towards an early-March return. Starting veteran guard Fred VanVleet is also listed as out with an ankle sprain.
The two teams tip off at 2 p.m. CT today.
