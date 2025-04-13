Inside The Rockets

Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Rockets will play their final game of the season on Sunday.

Apr 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reacts after a dunk against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reacts after a dunk against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
On Sunday, the Houston Rockets will play their final game of the season, finishing its 2024-25 slate with the Denver Nuggets.

Houston is one of a few teams in the Western Conference with its seeding at No. 2 locked up heading into the final day of the regular season, with the No. 1 Thunder and No. 3 Lakers being the only other two. 

The rest of the West is a mess of competition, including Denver, who could go as high as No. 4, or as low as No. 7. With that in mind, the Nuggets will be the obviously more inspired team for tonight’s contest.

The Rockets have prioritized health and rest ahead of their first postseason since 2020, sitting several high-level contributors in its past few games. In a 31-point loss to the Lakers on Friday night, wing Cam Whitmore was able to play 37 minutes, adding a career-high 34 points.  

Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Nuggets:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Jae'Sean Tate — Out: Right ankle soreness

Denver Nuggets injuries:

Jamal Murray — Probable: Right hamstring inflammation

DaRon Holmes — Out: Right achilles tendon

After resting various players for the last few games, the Rockets will roll out most of their core today versus Denver, which obviously has huge implications on the standings. Only rotational additiion Jae'Sean Tate is set to be out.

Denver, too, will go for it, with star Jamal Murray listed as probable to play.

The two teams tip off at 2:30 p.m. CT tonight.

