Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets Injury Report
The Houston Rockets own the longest win-streak in the NBA presently, nearly doubling up the next best team with nine-straight.
Most recently, the team earned a tight win over Miami, getting Amen Thompson back in the lineup, who delivered a huge two-way performance. The late-March win-streak is an obvious positive, but the quality of opponents has been the lone question mark surrounding it.
Houston will look to extend its streak to double digits versus Denver Sunday, a big game for a myriad of reasons. Not only do the Rockets want to add more competitive team to its streak, beating Denver would further the gap between the two in the Western Conference standings.
Right now, Houston sits at No. 2, where the Nuggets sat just a week ago. Houston has a two-game lead, currently, but widening that by a full game with a Sunday night win could be massive for holding onto their standing.
With OKC having clinched No. 1 in the West already, No. 2 is the spot teams will be fighting for as the 2024-25 season winds down.
Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of tonight’s matchup:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Reed Sheppard — Out: Right thumb fracture
Denver Nuggets injuries:
Christian Braun — Probable: Left foot strain
Aaron Gordon — Probable: Right calf management; left ankle sprain
DaRon Holmes II — Out: right achilles repair
Nikola Jokic — Out: Left ankle impingement
Jamal Murray — Probable: Right ankle sprain
Julian Strawther — Out: Left knee sprain
The most noteworthy thing on the Rockets-Nuggets injury report would be the exclusion of three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who is set to sit out versus Houston with a left ankle injury.
Jokic is the obvious driving force behind Denver’s success in recent years, having what is likely the best all-around game in the world at 6-foot-11 with scoring, all-time passing and more. His sitting boosts the Rockets odds tremendously, despite the fact it seems Braun, Gordon and Murray are all set to play.
The Rockets are currently very healthy, relative to the rest of their season, with only rookie guard Reed Sheppard sitting out due to a thumb injury.
The two teams tip off at 6 p.m. CT.