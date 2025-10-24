Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons Injury Report
The Houston Rockets have officially kicked off their 2025-26 regular season, next looking to a bout with the Detroit Pistons Friday evening.
Houston began their season with a surefire game-of-the-year contender, falling to the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder in a double-overtime thrilled.
Alperen Sengun scored 39 points with 11 rebounds, and Kevin Durant added a superstar touch in the scoring department, but Houston ultimately couldn’t scratch their way to a win in OKC.
The Pistons, too, saw a disappointing start to their season, falling to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, 115-111. Despite that, Detroits remains one of the more exciting up-and-coming squads in the East, rolling out a host of talented players such as Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, Ron Holland II, Jalen Duren and more.
Suffice it to say, both the Rockets and Pistons will be hoping to grab the win on Friday night, though one team is certain to leave 0-2.
Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of the game:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Isaiah Crawford — Questionable: Left ankle
Dorian Finney-Smith — Out: Left ankle
Jae'Sean Tate — Questionable: Right ankle
Fred VanVleet — Out: Right knee
Detroit Pistons injuries:
Jaden Ivey — Out: Right knee
Caris LeVert — Probable: Right knee
Marcus Sasser — Doubtful: Right hip
The Rockets continue to have a quad of players out due to injury, with lead guard Fred VanVleet being at the forefront. He suffered a torn ACL in an offseason workout, and is slated to miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season. Since his exit, Houston has struggled with play-making in the backcourt.
Dorian Finney-Smith — one of the team's top players signed in free agency this year — is also listed as out as he works himself back from an ankle injury. It was up in the air he'd be ready for the regular season, meaning he should see a return to play in a matter of weeks. The Rockets could certainly use his defense and shooting in the early slate.
Both Jae'Sean Tate and Isaiah Crawford are listed as questionable, meaning they could be a go for Friday's bout.
The Pistons, too, are dealing with injuries. They have a trio of legitimate contributors out, most notably guard Jaden Ivey, the former No. 5 pick at the NBA Draft.
The Rockets and Pistons will tip off from Toyota Center in Houston, TX, at 7 p.m. CT.