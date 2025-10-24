Houston Rockets vs Detroit Pistons Preview: Key Matchups, Predictions and More
If opening night proved anything to the Houston Rockets, it was that even without Fred VanVleet, this team can compete with the best.
To kick off the season, they took the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder to double overtime, losing by just one point.
The Rockets were led by Alperen Sengun who scored a team high 39 points and also dished out seven assists.
Every player who touched the floor for Houston scored points in the season opener, but the Rockets' three-point shooting ultimately affected the team as they went 11 for 39 behind the arc.
Sengun having five of those threes on his own account.
The Detroit Pistons will also be looking to bounce back from a close game loss, which featured a double-double from Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart.
Here are a few things to watch for in this evening's Rockets-Pistons matchup:
Three-Point Shooting
This matchup will be interesting because of not only how physical Detroit can be, which matches Houston's defensive play style, but also because of the Pistons' poor three-point shooting in the first game.
Both teams displayed the ability to score, with multiple players in double figures, but not being able to knock down three-point shots following good defensive play continues to be a thorn in both teams sides.
Houston needs Kevin Durant to knock down three-pointers; there is no way around it. It is inexcusable that one of the greatest scorers in the game is going 0-4 from the three-point line in a big game like this past Wednesday.
Detroit will look to Duncan Robinson to flip the switch following a poor outing, which saw just two points in 32 minutes of play.
Double-Big vs Double-Big?
The Rockets are expected to start their double-big lineup featuring Steven Adams and Alperen Sengun. While Detroit's starting lineup might not mimic Houston's right away, there could come a point during this game where we see two double-big rosters on the floor.
Detroit has seen flashes of success when Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart play alongside each other. After Stewart's 20-point scoring outburst in the season opener, he could be scheduled for more minutes against the Rockets' sizable lineup.
Rockets ON Si Staff Predictions:
Alec Elijah (@CFBAlecElijah): Rockets 116, Pistons 108
Considering this is a bounce-back game for Houston, this should be a solid game to lock in the first win of the season. Sengun will be tested against Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart, but if he can produce a high-volume output once again, the Rockets will have no problem winning.
Derek Parker (@DParkOK): Rockets 108, Pistons 104
Houston should bounce back tonight following a double-overtime defeat in OKC. The Rockets are one of a few teams equipped to handle Cade Cunningham at the point of attack, and should be able to continue to lean on the Sengun-Durant two-man game. Though it could be a grindy, low-scoring affair.
Jed Katz (@JedKatz_): Rockets 118, Detroit 105
This should be a bounce-back game for the Rockets. Not just for a guy like Reed Sheppard, who struggled, but for Kevin Durant, who had limited opportunities down the stretch. The Pistons didn’t look strong defensively in their opener against the Bulls, and Houston should take advantage of that at home.
Game Information:
Date: Fri, Oct. 24
Time: 7:30 p.m. CT
Location: Houston, TX - Toyota Center
TV: NBA League Pass