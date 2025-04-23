Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Report
Tonight, the Houston Rockets will look to fend off the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the team’s first round series.
Golden State already has a 1-0 advantage, having beaten the Rockets on Houston's home turf in a grindy 95-85 bout. Stephen Curry put out his usual production, and the Rockets got off to an extremely slow offensive start, likely due to its general youth.
Avoiding an 0-2 deficit will be paramount for Houston. Across 201 first round NBA series, 93.5% win when going up 2-0. And with Game 3 and Game 4 taking place in The Bay, it makes tonight’s game an essential must-win for the home team. Luckily, Houston should be in position to rebound given the latter half of Sunday's game was highly competitive, and it will be hard to replicate such a slow shooting night.
Health has been on Houston’s side lately, and that will need to continue if they have hope of making a deep postseason run. Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of tonight’s matchup:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Jock Landale — Out: Right knee contusion
Jae’Sean Tate — Out: Right ankle impingement
Golden State Warriors:
Stephen Curry — Available: Right thumb splint
Gary Payton II — Available: Left thumb splint
The Rockets and Warriors injury reports remain the same as Game 1. Houston is without a few rotational-level players in forward Jock Landale and guard Jae’Sean Tate, though the two would see extremely limited minutes, if any, versus Golden State.
The Warriors are fully healthy, with both superstar Stephen Curry and rotational guard Gary Payton both battling through respective thumb injuries.
The Rockets and Warriors tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT.